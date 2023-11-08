Grand opening of Sinkers Lounge to be held just before the Holidays

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening of Sinkers Lounge in Manhattan is set to be held just before the Holidays for an indoor golf experience.

Swell Spark, the brainpower behind Sinkers Lounge, Breakout KC Escape Rooms and Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, says the grand opening of its second mini golf course, Sinkers Lounge, in the heart of Manhattan Town Center has been set for Friday, Nov. 10.

“We are so pumped about Sinkers landing in Manhattan!,” said Matt Baysinger, CEO and owner of Swell Spark. “We’re excited to be part of the historic downtown as well as being connected with Manhattan Town Center. Our grand opening is a big deal for Sinkers Lounge, and we can’t wait to have you all come over and join the party in Manhattan. It’s going to be a blast!”

Set to become Manhattan’s premier destination for indoor mini golf with exceptional food and cocktails, Sinkers Lounge is set to redefine entertainment. The venue at 100 Manhattan Town Center, will feature mini golf holes and 18 tabletop golf holes - an imaginative infusion of shuffleboard and mini golf.

With 10,000 square feet, Swell Spark said Sinkers will encompass a second-story terrace party room with a well-appointed bar and restaurant seating 114 patrons total.

“Sinkers Lounge Manhattan isn’t just a spot; it’s a happy place where folks gather, celebrate and dive into some serious good times. Can’t wait to see you all there making memories,” said Baysinger.

Patrons will see a menu that features gourmet hot dogs, crispy fried pickles, shareable flatbreads and creative cocktails. Those ready to set a teatime can do so HERE.

Sinker’s Lounge will open Monday through Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m., Thursday from 4 - 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

