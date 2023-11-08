Gov. travels to Manhattan to discuss Medicaid expansion meaning for farmers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited with farmers and ranchers in Manhattan to discuss the importance of Medicaid expansion and what it would mean to the community.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Manhattan to host a Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy roundtable as part of her tour. The discussion focused on how expanding Medicaid would benefit the agriculture industry.

Gov. Kelly noted that farmers, ranchers and legislators joined to share healthcare issues that the industry faces, including long wait times and a lack of mental health resources. the discussion included how giving thousands more residents access to health insurance could address these changes.

“Agriculture is the backbone of the Kansas economy, yet our farmers and ranchers often face unnecessary obstacles to accessing essential care,” Kelly said. “Expanding Medicaid would protect rural hospitals and lower healthcare costs for everyone – including ag businesses –so our agriculture industry and economy can continue to flourish.”

First, Kelly said the agriculture industry has the fourth-highest percentage of workers who would be eligible for Medicaid if it were expanded.

Second, the Governor said that of Kansas’ 104 rural hospitals, 58% are at risk of closing. When a rural hospital closes, it devastates the local economy. In a Medicaid expansion state, the likelihood of a rural hospital closing decreases by 62%.

Last, Kelly noted that farmers are more at risk for suicide than any other type of worker in the Sunflower State. They need hospitals and other mental healthcare providers to remain open.

“I have long dealt with medical care for our soldiers and veterans. The pressures facing our farmers are the same,” said Kansas State Representative Michael Dodson. “Kansas ranks dead last in mental health. Kansas also has significant issues in rural health care. Although nearly 80% of Kansans want Medicaid expansion, those who oppose it have offered no plans to improve the health care we have. Kansas continues to send money to Washington for the 40 states that have adopted Medicaid Expansion. Meanwhile, Kansas has lost nearly $7 billion since federal implementation.”

The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas found that more than 2,600 Riley Co. residents and more than 700 Geary Co. residents would be eligible for Medicaid if the state legislature were to pass an expansion bill. More than 870 new jobs would be created in Riley Co. and nearly 250 new jobs would be created in Geary Co. More than $29 million in new annual healthcare spending would also be generated in both counties.

“Access to care in rural areas is crucial to the health and wellbeing of Kansas farmers and ranchers,” said Matt Splitter, Board Member of Kansas Corn. “While they’re working hard to propel our economy, surrounding hospitals are struggling to keep their doors open, making access to crucial mental and physical care difficult for rural communities. Medicaid expansion would give more Kansas farmers and ranchers health insurance while supporting rural hospitals so they can get health care in their own communities.”

Kelly noted that roundtable participants included:

State Representative Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan

State Representative Kenny Titus, R-Manhattan

Matt Splitter, Board Member, Kansas Corn

Thad Geiger, Chair, Kansas Board of Agriculture

Nick Levendofsky, Executive Director, Kansas Farmers Union

Chrysanne Grund, Project Director, Greeley County Health Services

Scott Thellman, Member, Kansas Board of Agriculture and Former President, Kansas Specialty Crop Association

Erin Petersilie, Health Plan Director, Kansas Farm Bureau

Andrea de Jesus, Owner, A&H Farm and President of the Downtown Farmer’s Market of Manhattan

Those who wish to call their state legislators to give their thoughts on Medicaid expansion can do so at 800-432-3924.

