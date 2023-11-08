Good Kids - Topeka boy grows pumpkins to fight breast cancer

By David Oliver
Updated: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Efforts to fight breast cancer in Northeast Kansas got a boost this fall from a 4 year old ‘Good Kid’.

Zayden Carley and his family grew pumpkins last fall and again this year. Friends and neighbors would very often offer money to buy a pumpkin. So Zayden and his family decided they wanted to do something positive with any money that came from their pumpkin crop.

Word quickly spread of Zayden’s efforts in the family pumpkin garden. The family decided to donate any money raised to Stormont Vail for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Zayden was able to present a check for more than $500 as a result of his efforts in the pumpkin garden.

