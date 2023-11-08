Fort Riley holds hiring and education fair for soldiers to grow careers

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held a hiring and education fair today for soldiers on base.

The Hiring and Education Fair allowed attendees to meet with local, regional, and national employers and schools. The event was open to Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians, veterans, retirees, DOD cardholders, and community members.

”We can get family members, department army civilians, or those transitioning soldiers that are like hey I want to grow a career they can go to college, talk to these organizations, and walk right out hopefully find something in Kansas where they stay and build their family right here locally,” said Rob Hart, education service officer.

“It’s giving them basically a security that they know that they can make it after they get out of the military so most of the time we get the first timers that are getting out which they been in 4 or 5 years and then they want to get out so you got them that are just going back into the workforce,” said Deb Shelkey, transition service manager for the transition assistance program.

49 employers were prepared to interview candidates and 19 schools provided information on available programs and the application process.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.