Fort Riley holds hiring and education fair for soldiers to grow careers

49 employers were prepared to interview candidates and 19 schools provided information on...
49 employers were prepared to interview candidates and 19 schools provided information on available programs and the application process.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held a hiring and education fair today for soldiers on base.

The Hiring and Education Fair allowed attendees to meet with local, regional, and national employers and schools. The event was open to Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians, veterans, retirees, DOD cardholders, and community members.

”We can get family members, department army civilians, or those transitioning soldiers that are like hey I want to grow a career they can go to college, talk to these organizations, and walk right out hopefully find something in Kansas where they stay and build their family right here locally,” said Rob Hart, education service officer.

“It’s giving them basically a security that they know that they can make it after they get out of the military so most of the time we get the first timers that are getting out which they been in 4 or 5 years and then they want to get out so you got them that are just going back into the workforce,” said Deb Shelkey, transition service manager for the transition assistance program.

49 employers were prepared to interview candidates and 19 schools provided information on available programs and the application process.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Washburn Rural High School honored Veterans Day during an annual ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Washburn Rural High School honors Veterans Day
Community members gathered on Tuesday morning to watch Santa claim his rightful place up on the...
Community celebrates 60 years of Santa atop Dillon’s: A festive tradition continues
Community members gathered on Tuesday morning to watch Santa claim his rightful place up on the...
Community celebrates 60 years of Santa atop Dillon's: A festive tradition continues