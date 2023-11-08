Former U.S. Postal Service Worker sentenced to 24 months of probation for mail crime

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, court documents stated that Tammy L. Frink, 50, of Beardsley, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of opening of mail by a postal employee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said on Sept. 21, 2022, Frink, while working at a post office in McDonald, Kan., opened a sealed greeting card destined for an address in Missouri. Frink did not have the authority or permission to open the piece of mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials indicated Frink was ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and to pay a total restitution of $1686, with the U.S. Postal Service receiving $1,075 and $611 to five individuals who were victims in other instances of mail theft linked to Frink.

“This sentence represents our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and trust in the U.S. Mail,” said Ryan Petry, Acting Special Agent in Charge, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Central Area Field Office. “The majority of postal employees are hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination. The USPS OIG, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, remains committed to safeguarding the U.S. Mail and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said the U.S. Postal Service - Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials noted Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecuted the case.

