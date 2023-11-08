Former Topeka High hoops standout will play soccer instead of basketball

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Faith Shields won’t be leaving the town of Kansas City but had a change of plans.

Shields announced on X/Twitter that she will no longer play basketball at UKMC and instead play soccer at Kansas City Community College:

“I know that a lot of will not understand this decision but god has bigger plans for me. With that being said, thank you basketball for everything. Friendships, family and all of the wonder connections I have built through out my journey,” Shields said in her post.

