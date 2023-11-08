Experts give tips to Kansas drivers as dense fog rolls through the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers around the Sunflower State have been warned of dense fog rolling through the area and local agencies have given tips to help keep everyone safe.

Local law enforcement officials took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, to warn drivers of dense fog in the area and have given a handful of tips to keep motorists safe.

The Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Police said a dense fog advisory was in effect for Shawnee Co. until around 9 a.m. Visibility was less than a quarter-mile in some areas. The agency gave the following tips:

Minimize distractions - Silence cellphones and the stereo and put distractions where drivers will not be tempted to reach them.

Reduce speeds - If it is hard to see the road or other drivers, a slower speed can help drivers react safely.

Roll down windows - This will allow drivers to listen for cars and emergency vehicles.

Turn off cruise control - This will maximize a driver’s control of their vehicle.

Use windshield wipers and defrosters - These will help limit excess moisture on the window and reduce glare.

Drive with low beams and fog lights - High beams or brights can worsen visibility as they reflect off the fog.

Use the right edge of the road as a guide - The fog line will help drivers stay in their lane and not drift into the middle.

Increase the following distance - This will allow drivers to have the proper time to respond to any obstacles. A good rule is to increase the count distance by at least 6 seconds instead of the normal 4 seconds behind another vehicle.

Beware of animals on the road - Animals, especially whitetail deer, feel more bold under the cover of fog and are harder to see.

The Kansas Department of Transportation also warned drivers to watch for pedestrians and wear their seatbelts.

