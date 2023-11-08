Emporia zoo welcomes endangered triplet cotton-top tamarins

Mother Kasasa carries new triplet infant cotton-top tamarins at the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia.
Mother Kasasa carries new triplet infant cotton-top tamarins at the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia.(David Traylor Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The David Traylor Zoo in Emporia has welcomed triplet cotton-top tamarins, which are critically endangered, following a successful birth.

The David Traylor Zoo in Emporia announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that triplet cotton-top tamarins were born to mother Kasasa and father Hotlips on Oct. 27. The infants are classified as critically endangered and mark a significant addition to the Association for Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

Zoo officials noted that the Species Survival Plan is meant to ensure a healthy and genetically diverse population to keep the species stable.

The Zoo said the cotton-top tamarin is a diminutive New World monkey that weighs less than a pound. Their natural habitat is found in the tropical forest edges and secondary forests of northwest Colombia in South America. The arboreal and daylight creatures are critically endangered mostly due to deforestation.

According to the Zoo, the genders of the triplets are yet to be determined as Veterinarian Richard Mendoza plans to conduct a thorough exam after they have had enough time to establish a strong bond with their family.

Currently, zookeepers said Kasasa, Hotlips and older sibling Oopsy, are all exceptionally nurturing. The infants seem healthy and actively nurse as they start to take notice of their surroundings.

As the babies become stronger over the next few weeks, the Zoo said they will start to experiment with solid foods and explore their habitat, venturing further away from their parents.

As of Wednesday, the windows of the Tamarin enclosure are draped to afford the family the privacy they require. The move is meant to ensure an environment free from distractions during the critical phase.

