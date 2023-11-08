Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison

Latest News

Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning just north of N.W. Gordon...
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka
Generic image of fog.
Experts give tips to Kansas drivers as dense fog rolls through the area