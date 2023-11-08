Downtown Topeka Inc. announces return of holiday window-decorating contest

Downtown Topeka Inc. announces the return of its holiday window-decorating contest.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc. is announcing the return of the annual holiday window-decorating contest.

Downtown Topeka, Inc. officials said they are gearing up for another eventful winter season, starting with the return of the annual holiday window-decorating contest. Downtown businesses are encouraged to take part by creating festive window displays before voting kicks off. The contest will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 20 with a $500 winning prize up for grabs.

“I’m eager to see the holiday spirit take downtown Topeka by storm,” said Ashley Gilfillan, president of DTI and director of river strategies. “We have some creative entrepreneurs and business owners in the area, and I can’t wait to see their colorful window displays throughout the district. With the Evergy Plaza Christmas tree lighting, Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade and more coming up, it’s going to be a festive holiday season in the capital city.”

Downtown Topeka, Inc. officials said 2023 marks the fourth year for the holiday window-decorating contest. By participating, downtown businesses have the chance to win $500 and a feature on Downtown Topeka, Inc.’s social media. A winner is expected to be announced on Dec. 20, after voting concludes. Community members and visitors may test votes to 785-333-8084 to cast their ballots for the best displays. One vote per phone number, per day will count toward the results.

“I am excited to see what businesses produce for the window-decorating contest and am thrilled to be organizing the city’s 2023 Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, as both are sure to be a treat for all ages,” said John Koop, director of events for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Not only is the window-decorating contest going to be one of our best yet; this year’s parade will have plenty of fun, festive new features that families won’t want to miss. Join us downtown for a holiday to remember!”

