Deadeye Game Warden uses skills to free entangled bucks in rural Kansas

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deadeye Game Warden came in handy when a Dickinson Co. hunter spotted two entangled bucks and used his skills to free them.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Monday, Nov. 6, Game Warden Silhan was called out to a field in Dickinson Co. with reports of two bucks that had apparently become locked together after a fight.

When Silhan arrived, he said it appeared the pair had been locked together for quite a while. One deer was dead while the other still fought to free himself.

Silhan said he used a slug from his shotgun to shoot the antlers of the deer in order to separate them. After the shots were fired, the live buck appeared to be shocked for a few seconds. He quickly realized he was free and lept away in what appeared to be good health.

Game Wardens noted that a salvage tag was given for the dead deer to the hunter who originally called the incident in.

