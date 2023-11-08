CUTE: Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Masai giraffe calf

The Santa Barbara Zoo said Masai giraffe Adia gave birth to a female calf earlier this month. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) – A zoo in California just welcomed a new member to its giraffe family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Santa Barbara Zoo said Adia the Masai giraffe gave birth to a female calf in the afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The zoo said the calf was able to stand on its own after just 23 minutes. She then followed her mother around and attempted to nurse within two hours.

Adia has had two other calves and is “once again showing excellent maternal behavior,” according to Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health.

The zoo said the newborn weighed 152 pounds and measured about 6 feet, 1 inch tall after her first medical exam.

Barnes said this calf carries a special significance for the zoo. The calf is the last offspring of Michael, a beloved giraffe at the zoo who died earlier this year.

“As we witness this calf’s strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael’s legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues,” Barnes said.

Adia and her calf will be out of public viewing as they continue to bond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE
Events to honor Veterans Day in Northeast Kansas in 2023

Latest News

A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.
Former U.S. Postal Service Worker sentenced to 24 months of probation for mail crime
Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society talked about resources available to help people...
People encouraged to kick tobacco habits during Great American Smokeout
Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society talked about resources available to help people...
People encouraged to kick tobacco habits during Great American Smokeout
Carl Carlson
Paying off mortgage could pay off for retirement plans
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma board recommends the governor spare the life of a death row inmate who argued self-defense