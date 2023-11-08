Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday just north of N.W. Gordon and Fillmore.

The fire put out a substantial amount of smoke that drifted east toward the North Topeka business district.

The trailers were located in an open area behind the former McKinley Elementary School.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.