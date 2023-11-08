Community celebrates 60 years of Santa atop Dillon’s: A festive tradition continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This marks the 60th year for Santa Claus atop Dillon’s in the Brookwood Shopping Center.

Community members gathered on Tuesday morning to watch Santa claim his rightful place up on the rooftop of Dillon’s.

Vice President of The Robb Company, Becky Dickinson, said Santa is a part of Brookwood and it’s history, and they plan to keep it that way.

“It’s become kind of an event to have him go up on top,” said Dickinson. “We get more emails and so forth that say, ‘It’s now the holiday, Santa is up on Dillon’s.’ We’re thrilled and we’re thrilled to have people come out and watch him go up.”

Sarah Cowell said that she is excited to be able to share the joy of Santa with her two daughters.

“Santa, here, is just history for, I think, a lot of Topeka. I used to come here to go grocery shopping and now that I live close by, me and my daughters wave every single morning,” said Cowell. “Every time I pick them up come back by and wave to him every single day, at least twice a day. We’re excited that Christmas is on it’s way, and we always know because Santa is out.”

The community will have plenty of opportunities to wave at Santa for years to come.

“I love that it’s been something that was in my generation and it’s still here — that’s hard to find sometimes,” said Cowell.

If you want to see Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, he will be on top of the roof throughout the holiday season.

