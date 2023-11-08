Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo., Monday, Oct 16, 2023. The remains of at least 189 decaying bodies were found and removed from the Colorado funeral home, up from about 115 reported when the bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 17.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.

Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of three felonies: abuse of a corpse, money laundering and forgery, authorities said in an email to aggrieved families.

The Hallfords couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. Neither has a listed personal phone number and the funeral home’s number no longer works.

Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a small town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Denver. The remains were found Oct. 4 by authorities responding to a report of an “abhorrent smell” inside the company’s decrepit building. Officials initially estimated there were about 115 bodies inside, but the number later increased to 189 after they finished removing all the remains in mid-October.

A day after the odor was reported, the director of the state office of Funeral Home and Crematory registration spoke on the phone with Hallford. He tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses in Penrose, acknowledged having a “problem” at the site and claimed he practiced taxidermy there, according to an order from state officials dated Oct. 5.

The company, which was started in 2017 and offered cremations and “green” burials without embalming fluids, kept doing business even as its financial and legal problems mounted in recent years. The owners had missed tax payments in recent months, were evicted from one of their properties and were sued for unpaid bills by a crematory that quit doing business with them almost a year ago, according to public records and interviews with people who worked with them.

Colorado has some of the weakest oversight of funeral homes in the nation with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.

There’s no indication state regulators visited the site or contacted Hallford until more than 10 months after the Penrose funeral home’s registration expired in November 2022. State lawmakers gave regulators the authority to inspect funeral homes without the owners’ consent last year, but no additional money was provided for increased inspections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison

Latest News

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas
Crews respond to a report of two trailers on fire Wednesday morning just north of N.W. Gordon...
Crews extinguish trailers that caught fire Wednesday morning in North Topeka
Generic image of fog.
Experts give tips to Kansas drivers as dense fog rolls through the area
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM