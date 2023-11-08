3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka

A crash along eastbound I-70 near Auburn Rd. has traffic at a standstill during the morning rush hour.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along eastbound I-70 near Auburn Rd. has traffic at a standstill during the morning rush hour.

Law enforcement officials were called to the area of I-70 and Auburn Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, following reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

13 NEWS crews on the scene observed two vehicles on I-70 in the median between Auburn and Valencia Rd. and one vehicle in the roadway. Dense fog in the area may have been a contributing factor.

An ambulance was seen arriving on the scene around 7:55 a.m. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputies were seen investigating the collision.

Drivers have been asked to slow down, move over and avoid the area altogether if possible.

No further details about the incident have been made available yet.

