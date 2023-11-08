Anonymous tips lead to arrest of Emporia man sought in vandalism spree

Curtis H. Barker
Curtis H. Barker(Lyon County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anonymous tips led law enforcement officials in Emporia to arrest a man who had been sought in connection to a string of vandalism cases.

The Emporia Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7, that it has made an arrest in several ongoing vandalism investigations.

Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases

On Monday, law enforcement officials asked community members to help identify a person of interest in several ongoing investigations. The investigations opened after the word “ZIP” was spray painted onto several downtown Emporia buildings, Emporia High School and Walmart.

Emporia Police said Curtis H. Barker, 22, of Emporia, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following several anonymous tips. As of Wednesday, he remains behind bars on accusations of criminal damage to property with a $7,500 bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
2023 ELECTION RESULTS
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
FILE - Kansas coach Bill Self speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
Bill Self commits to Jayhawks for life with $53 million contract
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52+ years in prison

Latest News

A crash along eastbound I-70 near Auburn Rd. has traffic at a standstill during the morning...
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
A 3-vehicle collision on I-70 near Auburn Rd. forces eastbound traffic to a standstill on Nov....
3-vehicle collision causes major traffic jam on eastbound I-70 near Topeka
KDWP warns hunters of the presence of endangered whooping cranes on Nov. 7, 2023.
Kansas hunters warned of presence of endangered whooping crane
A deadeye Game Warden came in handy when a Dickinson Co. hunter spotted two entangled bucks and...
Deadeye Game Warden uses skills to free entangled bucks in rural Kansas