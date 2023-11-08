Anonymous tips lead to arrest of Emporia man sought in vandalism spree

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anonymous tips led law enforcement officials in Emporia to arrest a man who had been sought in connection to a string of vandalism cases.

The Emporia Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7, that it has made an arrest in several ongoing vandalism investigations.

On Monday, law enforcement officials asked community members to help identify a person of interest in several ongoing investigations. The investigations opened after the word “ZIP” was spray painted onto several downtown Emporia buildings, Emporia High School and Walmart.

Emporia Police said Curtis H. Barker, 22, of Emporia, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following several anonymous tips. As of Wednesday, he remains behind bars on accusations of criminal damage to property with a $7,500 bond listed.

