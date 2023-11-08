3-vehicle collision sends 2 drivers to Kansas hospitals with serious injuries

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 3-vehicle collision that involved a semi-truck south of Hutchinson sent two drivers to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of 3300 S. Mohawk Rd. near Highway 50 with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1995 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Dean W. Melton, 69, of Langdon, had been headed north on Mohawk Rd. and attempted to cross the highway.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 1990 Oldsmobile driven by Michael L. Gould, 27, of Stafford, had been headed east in the left lane of the highway and a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Natalie L. Galliart, 20, of Hutchinson, had been in the right lane.

KHP said Gould’s Oldsmobile and Galliart’s pickup both collided with Melton’s trailer in the intersection.

First responders said Gould was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries while Galliart was taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital also with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said Melton escaped the crash without injury. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

