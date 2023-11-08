$10 million headed to 3 Kansas organizations to create 313 new childcare slots

By Sarah Motter
Nov. 8, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over $10 million is headed to three organizations in Kansas to create 313 new childcare slots.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that the first round of Capital Projects Fund Accelerator grants have been awarded. These will go to three Kansas communities to build or renovate multi-purpose community facilities.

Gov. Kelly noted that the facilities will create 313 new licensed childcare spots, provide access to high-speed internet and house programs that facilitate work, education and healthcare monitoring.

“Kansas parents need safe, affordable child care so they can join the workforce without worrying how they’ll make ends meet,” Kelly said. “That’s why we’re investing in these community centers, which will offer more options for child care along with providing essential health, educational, and technological services.”

Kelly said the CPF Accelerator Request for Proposals remains open for a second round of submissions through Dec. 18, 2023. About $28 million remains available to help support the expansion of multi-purpose facilities.

Combined with the Child Care Capacity Accelerator Grant, the Governor indicated that her administration is set to invest more than $94 million in expansions for access to childcare for working families.

Kelly noted that the grants have been made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act through the U.S. Department of Treasury Capital Projects Fund. Around $40 million was awarded to the state through the program in early September.

“We’ve been thrilled to see applicants from all sectors for both of these funding opportunities – employers, local economic development, nonprofit and philanthropic leaders, and of course child care providers,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “We appreciate our partners, both at the community level at U.S. Treasury, for joining us as we seek to address the multi-faceted challenges facing families with young children today.”

Awardees include:

Grantee City Funding Awarded Slots Added Project Overview
Community Children’s Center, Inc. Lawrence $4.9 million 69 To create a 24/7 childcare facility that will provide drop-in and occasional care with sliding-scale tuition.
The Grove Community Center Hays $3.6 million 77 To create a community center to house a senior center and a licensed daycare.
Little Lyons of Emporia Emporia $1.6 million 167 To increase childcare and provide community support like mental health services, vocational workshops and training activities
Total: $10,254,009313

The Governor said the state was previously awarded $83.5 million from the Capital Projects Fund to build reliable broadband infrastructure and extend high-speed internet to more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and other public institutions in underserved countries across the nation. A part of the state’s award will be used to administer this program.

For more information about the Capital Projects Fund Accelerator, click HERE.

