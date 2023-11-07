Washburn volleyball sweeps 2023 Turnpike Tussle series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball won the second installment of the 2023 Turnpike Tussle series on Monday night, taking down Emporia State 3-1 at Lee Arena.

The Ichabods swept the Hornets 3-0 in the first meeting of the season in Emporia.

Washburn is now 16-10 on the season with only one remaining regular season game before the postseason begins. That game will be at Newman on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Emporia State is now 12-15 on the season. Their final regular season game will be at Newman on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

