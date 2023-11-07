United Way’s young reader program receives a boost from $2,000 donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time sponsor of the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Reader Program donated thousands of dollars to help keep their program running and ensure kids with a passion for reading keep reading.

The Security Benefit Foundation gifted $2,000 to the United Way’s Young Leaders Society Junior Leader Reader program. The reader program brings volunteers to preschool and kindergarten classrooms three times a year to read a book to the kids, but after that, each student gets to take home a copy of the book.

The purpose is to promote educational learning opportunities, encourage the students to read and improve their literacy. Kim Gronniger, corporate communications manager for Security Benefit and the chair of the Charitable Trust, said Security Benefit has sponsored this program for many years and mentioned the importance of literacy among young students, noting the value of preparing kids for the future.

“This particular program focuses on literacy, which is a core area of emphasis for us,” said Gronniger. “We support the United Way and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library with some of our associate contributions, and literacy is just obviously very important in preparing the workforce that we are going to hire someday.”

According to Jessica Lehnherr, president and CEO of United Way of Kaw Valley, the program has been available for over 13 years and has thus far given 55,000 books to kids.

“The cost of books has [risen] considerably since we started this 13 years ago, and so, Security Benefit’s continued support and increased gift this year allows us to continue this program to provide at least three book distributions this school year.”

Lehnherr said the Junior Leader Reader program is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, click HERE.

