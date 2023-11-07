Tuesday forecast: Another mild day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be another mild day with a cold front pushing through tomorrow leading to more seasonal temperatures to end the week. Clouds including fog will be something to monitor through Thursday which would impact temperatures.

Taking Action:

While clouds will be a factor for most spots the next couple days including fog in the morning, have those sunglasses handy just in case.

Any rain for the next 8 days will be very light and mainly be a mist or drizzle from any fog today through Thursday. Highest chance will be tomorrow with a cold front that could lead to an isolated light rain shower but will likely remain less than 0.05″.

Keep checking back daily for updates in case there are changes to the forecast.



While specific details with respect to temperatures is low on how warm a particular area will get because of uncertainty in cloud coverage and fog, the general trend is for today to be the warmest for most spots with a slight cool down tomorrow before the more noticeable cool down will come Thursday. More clouds are expected each morning with more sun in the afternoons the next 3 days before sunny skies are expected on Friday.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with patchy dense fog especially south of I-70 otherwise a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Patchy fog possible shortly before sunrise. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds SE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy morning fog with areas of drizzle possibly a brief light rain shower as a cold front pushes through. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds increase late NE/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

As of now, most spots will reach highs at 3pm, typical for this time of year but if the front speeds up there will be a cooling trend earlier in the day, check back tomorrow for an update.

Winds won’t be as breezy during the day Thursday and Friday but clouds remain a factor on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs more seasonal. Friday will start out below freezing for most if not all of northeast KS with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend won’t be too bad despite more clouds Saturday vs Sunday. One model does indicate a slight chance of rain Friday evening but will keep it dry for now due to low confidence. Lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 60s will continue to be the trend through early next week.

