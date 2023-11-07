Truck driver seriously injured after semi goes through another’s trailer

First responders clear the scene of a semi collision near Marion on Nov. 6, 2023.
First responders clear the scene of a semi collision near Marion on Nov. 6, 2023.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver from Kansas City was sent to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries after he went through the trailer of another semi near Marion.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to the Highway 56/Highway 77/K-150 junction - about 1 mile west of Wagon Wheel Rd. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Getaneh A. Damtew, 54, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west on K-150. Meanwhile, a 2000 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Manuel Nevarez, 62, of Sedgwick, had been headed north on U.S. 56/U.S. 77.

KHP said Nevarez’s semi was headed through the roundabout when Damtew failed to yield the right of way and drove through Nevarez’s trailer.

Law enforcement officials noted that weather conditions did play a part in the collision.

First responders noted that Damtew was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Nevarez escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka

Latest News

AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help you avoid being scammed
AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help you avoid being scammed
Law enforcement officials attempt to identify a man sought in several open vandalism cases on...
Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases
An Israeli flag is found desecrated a block away from a frat house in Lawrence on Nov. 6, 2023.
Desecration of Israeli flag causes Lawrence Police enough concern to investigate
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka