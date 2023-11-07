Truck driver seriously injured after semi goes through another’s trailer

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver from Kansas City was sent to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries after he went through the trailer of another semi near Marion.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to the Highway 56/Highway 77/K-150 junction - about 1 mile west of Wagon Wheel Rd. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Getaneh A. Damtew, 54, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west on K-150. Meanwhile, a 2000 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Manuel Nevarez, 62, of Sedgwick, had been headed north on U.S. 56/U.S. 77.

KHP said Nevarez’s semi was headed through the roundabout when Damtew failed to yield the right of way and drove through Nevarez’s trailer.

Law enforcement officials noted that weather conditions did play a part in the collision.

First responders noted that Damtew was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Nevarez escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

