Topeka YMCA looks to future with full slate of fall events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s YMCA is building back a strong series of programs for the fall and winter months after a challenging few years.

Branch CEO Alexis Hill visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the organization’s plans.

As 13 NEWS had reported, the Topeka YMCA struggled during COVID. They said their memberships dropped, forcing them at one point in September 2022 to advertise the building for sale. They later said they were raising money to buy back the building from the City of Topeka, which financed construction in 2000 by issuing bonds on the Y’s behalf.

Hill said the latest round of bids on the building closed Oct. 31. She said they submitted a bid and are waiting to hear whether it is accepted.

Regardless, Hill said the YMCA remains committed to the community and its location at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. She said a full schedule of events through the end of the year highlights how the Y strives to be a hub for activity.

Among events they’re hosting are Family Fun Fridays. They get underway weekly at 6:30 p.m. The sessions are free for members and $15 per family for nonmembers. Hill said the event started in September, featuring fun activities each week centering on family fitness and arts and crafts. The Nov. 10 activity will include bingo, while Nov. 17 will have cookie decorating.

The Y will host a Bingo Fundraiser from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Cost is $10 for 10 games $20 for 20 games.

Also on the schedule is a Skills & Drills Basketball Camp on Nov. 19. A session for K-3rd graders is from Noon to 2 p.m., with 4th to 6th graders from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Registration is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

December will bring a fun activity. The Y will offer Underwater Santa Photos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3.

In addition, the Y wants families to know scholarships are available for children aged 7 to 9 to receive introductory swimming and water safety lessons. The opportunity is possible through grants from Safe Kids Kansas. To apply for spots in their December sessions, visit this link.

