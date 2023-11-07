Salute Our Heroes: Voice of Lyndon High School is recognized after over 60 years of service

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Jim McDaniel has been the public address announcer for the Lyndon High School Tigers’ football team, but he’s calling it a career after over 60 years on the mic.

McDaniel first became a part of the football team in 1962, when he was asked by the then head coach, Nick Dawson, to be a statistician for the team. “The next year, [Dawson] said, ‘We need an announcer. Would you do that?’ I said, ‘That’d be fine,’” McDaniel said. From 1963 to 2023, McDaniel would be known as the Voice of the Lyndon Lions.

After announcing his retirement, McDaniel was honored by the Tigers’ football team on Oct. 27. The school honored his service with a special ceremony ahead of their playoff football game with a special plaque, a painted football and a jersey with his last name printed on the back.

“Jim is a great representation of the community support that rings around,” Casten Wirth, a senior and football player at Lyndon High School, said. “Jim is at all of our games, no matter how far, and he seems to catch our eyes and that just shows how supportive our community is.”

“He knows each of us by face and name,” Ethan Ramey, another senior and football player at the school, said. “Some people don’t know all of us, but he knows us by our face and will talk to us after the game, what we did, what was good, what was bad. He knows everything.”

When he’s not on the gridiron, McDaniel is a custodian at Lyndon High School. He also eats lunch with some of the elementary school students during their lunchtime at the high school. “You learn a lot from them,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said even though he no longer will be on the microphone, he will watch and cheer from the stands.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.