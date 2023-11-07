Royals release 2024 Spring Training schedule

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Start making your plans for the spring.

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2024 Spring Training schedule on Tuesday, along with their Surprise Stadium neighbor Texas Rangers.

The Royals open the Cactus League schedule on Friday, Feb. 23 as the road team against the Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s spring schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, as well as two as the visiting team against the Rangers.

Kansas City plays host to two night games in Cactus League play. They play the Chicago Cubs on March 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, March 20 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Before heading back to Kansas City for their March 28 opener against the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City closes the spring slate with a March 23 matchup with the Rangers.

Single-game Spring Training tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 14. To check out the Royals’ full Spring Training schedule, visit here.

