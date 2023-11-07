Reward offered for information about livestock stolen near Wamego

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole more than a dozen calves and a cow from a rancher near Wamego.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to those behind cows and calves that were stolen Southeast of Wamego in mid-October.

According to the Wabaunsee Co. Farm Bureau, livestock was stolen from Dan Oeding about 5 miles southeast of Wamego on Oct. 10. Livestock stolen include:

15 Black Angus or Wagyu calves

1 Red calf

1 Black Angus cow

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.