Reward offered for information about livestock stolen near Wamego

FILE - Stock image of Angus cows
FILE - Stock image of Angus cows(KXII)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole more than a dozen calves and a cow from a rancher near Wamego.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to those behind cows and calves that were stolen Southeast of Wamego in mid-October.

According to the Wabaunsee Co. Farm Bureau, livestock was stolen from Dan Oeding about 5 miles southeast of Wamego on Oct. 10. Livestock stolen include:

  • 15 Black Angus or Wagyu calves
  • 1 Red calf
  • 1 Black Angus cow

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

