Reward offered for information about livestock stolen near Wamego
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of those who stole more than a dozen calves and a cow from a rancher near Wamego.
The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to those behind cows and calves that were stolen Southeast of Wamego in mid-October.
According to the Wabaunsee Co. Farm Bureau, livestock was stolen from Dan Oeding about 5 miles southeast of Wamego on Oct. 10. Livestock stolen include:
- 15 Black Angus or Wagyu calves
- 1 Red calf
- 1 Black Angus cow
Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.
