Police investigate early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in East Topeka

Police investigate early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th in East...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were investigating an early-morning stabbing on the city’s east side.

The stabbing was reported around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.

One person was reported to have been taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident.

Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Officers had cleared the scene as of 4:45 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Walia Tindall, Leaha Schmuck
Calls for information about 2009 double homicide in Capital City renewed

Latest News

Staying mild today
Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) knocks the ball away from Southern California forward Joshua...
K-State falls to No. 21 USC in season opener in Vegas
Washburn volleyball hosts Emporia State
Washburn volleyball sweeps 2023 Turnpike Tussle series
Salute Our Heroes: Voice of Lyndon High School is recognized after over 60 years of service