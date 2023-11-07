Police investigate early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in East Topeka
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were investigating an early-morning stabbing on the city’s east side.
The stabbing was reported around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.
One person was reported to have been taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident.
Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Officers had cleared the scene as of 4:45 a.m.
