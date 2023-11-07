Police investigate early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were investigating an early-morning stabbing on the city’s east side.

The stabbing was reported around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.

One person was reported to have been taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident.

Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Officers had cleared the scene as of 4:45 a.m.

