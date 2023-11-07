Pearls for Girls imparts lessons in social skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special class helps girls learn social skills in a fun way.

It’s called Pearls for Girls. Miranda Hicks and Debra Oakley with Light of the World Christian Center visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what the sessions are all about.

Miranda and Debra said the program is for girls in grades K thru 8. They use biblical principles to teach girls they are valuable and precious. They also use games, crafts, exercise and kitchen lessons to learn proper etiquette and social skills. Pearls for Girls also has a character named Pinky Proper who assists.

Pearls for Girls is held the second Saturday of each month. The next session is 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Nov. 11. Sessions are $5 and held at Light of the World Christian Center, 3301 SW Gage Blvd.

Register at this link.

