Four taken to Manhattan hospital after separate weekend collisions

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been taken to a Manhattan hospital following separate weekend collisions.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Fort Riley Blvd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1996 Toyota Camry driven by Felicia Jefferson, 52, of Manhattan. They said the vehicle had crashed but provided no further details about the incident.

RCPD noted that Jefferson was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Then just before 9 a.m., about a half hour later, RCPD said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and W. Randolph St. in Randolph with reports of another crash, this time involving two vehicles.

When first responders arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2021 white Dodge Durango driven by Lenia Glanzer, 69, of Randolph, had turned in front of a 1999 Dodge 2500 driven by Kerwin Mann, 60, of Barnes.

RCPD indicated that both of these drivers were taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

A few hours later, around 12:15 p.m., RCPD said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Green-Randolph Rd. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Randolph with reports of a third collision.

When first responders arrived here, they said they found a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Burke, 80, of Smithville, Mo., collided with a 2019 white Ford F350 driven by Thomas Darrah, 29, of Waterville.

RCPD noted that Burke was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of his injuries and was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

FILE
161 lbs of unwanted medicine collected during Topeka Drug Take Back event
FILE
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month pushes residents to share joys of literature
FILE
Motorcycle driver injured after collision near Manhattan airport
Law enforcement officials in Emporia need the community’s help to find the man responsible for...
Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases