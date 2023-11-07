Four taken to Manhattan hospital after separate weekend collisions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been taken to a Manhattan hospital following separate weekend collisions.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Fort Riley Blvd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1996 Toyota Camry driven by Felicia Jefferson, 52, of Manhattan. They said the vehicle had crashed but provided no further details about the incident.

RCPD noted that Jefferson was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Then just before 9 a.m., about a half hour later, RCPD said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and W. Randolph St. in Randolph with reports of another crash, this time involving two vehicles.

When first responders arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2021 white Dodge Durango driven by Lenia Glanzer, 69, of Randolph, had turned in front of a 1999 Dodge 2500 driven by Kerwin Mann, 60, of Barnes.

RCPD indicated that both of these drivers were taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

A few hours later, around 12:15 p.m., RCPD said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Green-Randolph Rd. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Randolph with reports of a third collision.

When first responders arrived here, they said they found a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Burke, 80, of Smithville, Mo., collided with a 2019 white Ford F350 driven by Thomas Darrah, 29, of Waterville.

RCPD noted that Burke was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of his injuries and was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

