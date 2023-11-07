No. 1 Kansas dominates North Carolina Central in season opener

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a three-point basket with teammate Kansas guard...
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a three-point basket with teammate Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball started the 2023-24 season with a statement 99-56 win over North Carolina Central in its season opener at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start and the Eagles never really had a chance of catching up.

Hunter Dickinson proved he’s worth all the excitement Jayhawk fans have about the star center, shooting a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc, and totaling 21 points and 8 rebounds on the night.

Kevin McCullar led the Jayhawks with 22 points, shooting 8-12 from the field.

Kansas will be back at home on Friday to host Manhattan at 7:00 p.m.

