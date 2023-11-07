No. 1 Kansas dominates North Carolina Central in season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball started the 2023-24 season with a statement 99-56 win over North Carolina Central in its season opener at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start and the Eagles never really had a chance of catching up.

Hunter Dickinson proved he’s worth all the excitement Jayhawk fans have about the star center, shooting a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc, and totaling 21 points and 8 rebounds on the night.

Kevin McCullar led the Jayhawks with 22 points, shooting 8-12 from the field.

Kansas will be back at home on Friday to host Manhattan at 7:00 p.m.

