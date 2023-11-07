Motorcycle driver injured after collision near Manhattan airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to a Manhattan hospital with injuries following a collision that involved a motorcycle near the airport.

The Riley County Activity Report indicates that around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Murray Rd. and Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a gray 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Thomas Reust, 51, of Manhattan, had collided with a black 2005 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle driven by Albert Huerta, 57, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Huerta was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

