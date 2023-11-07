Motorcycle driver injured after collision near Manhattan airport

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to a Manhattan hospital with injuries following a collision that involved a motorcycle near the airport.

The Riley County Activity Report indicates that around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Murray Rd. and Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a gray 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Thomas Reust, 51, of Manhattan, had collided with a black 2005 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle driven by Albert Huerta, 57, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Huerta was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month pushes residents to share joys of literature
FILE
Three taken to Manhattan hospital after separate weekend collisions
Law enforcement officials in Emporia need the community’s help to find the man responsible for...
Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases
Topeka police on Tuesday were investigating an early-morning stabbing on the city’s east side.
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka