Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

FAFSA opens later this year
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
FILE
161 lbs of unwanted medicine collected during Topeka Drug Take Back event
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
FILE
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month pushes residents to share joys of literature
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City