Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52 years in prison

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker, Shawnee County District Court Case 22-CR-1787.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who attempted to flee to Pennsylvania following a 2022 shooting that left another man dead has been sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has announced that Emmanuel R. Walker, the man accused of the 2022 murder of Kirk Sexton, has been sentenced to prison.

On July 16, 2022, court records indicate that the Topeka Police Department was called to 910 SW 8th St., with reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found Sexton suffering from a single gunshot wound to the throat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD noted that the investigation found that the suspect, later identified as Walker, sped away from the scene of the crime in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

On Sept. 8, law enforcement officials announced that Walker had been found and arrested in Erie, Penn. He was brought back to Kansas and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kagay said Walker pleaded guilty to the firearm conviction and was then convicted of murder in the second degree at the end of a 4-day trial. He was then sentenced to 52 years in prison for his crimes.

“Although Walker fled our jurisdiction after committing these crimes, this case effectively shows that criminals will not escape justice in our community,” Kagay noted.

The DA said he was pleased with the case’s outcome and thanked prosecutors and the Topeka Police Department for their help.

