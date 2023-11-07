Man convicted of 2022 Topeka rape sentenced to 50+ years in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of a 2022 rape in Topeka has now been sentenced to decades in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has announced that Daniel Breashers, the man convicted of an October 2022 sexual assault, has been sentenced to prison.

In October 2022, court records indicate that the Topeka Police Department opened an investigation into allegations of the sexual assault of an adult woman. Breashers was arrested and charged with rape among other offenses.

In August, following a jury trial, Breashers was convicted of rape, aggravated battery and lewd and lascivious behavior. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

“Sexual assault is a terrible crime against human dignity and our community will not tolerate such reprehensible conduct,” Kagay said. “We will hold all sex offenders accountable for their actions.”

Kagay tanked the prosecutors and TPD for their work on the case.

