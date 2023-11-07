Man convicted of 2022 Topeka rape sentenced to 50+ years in prison

Daniel Breashers
Daniel Breashers(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of a 2022 rape in Topeka has now been sentenced to decades in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has announced that Daniel Breashers, the man convicted of an October 2022 sexual assault, has been sentenced to prison.

In October 2022, court records indicate that the Topeka Police Department opened an investigation into allegations of the sexual assault of an adult woman. Breashers was arrested and charged with rape among other offenses.

In August, following a jury trial, Breashers was convicted of rape, aggravated battery and lewd and lascivious behavior. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

“Sexual assault is a terrible crime against human dignity and our community will not tolerate such reprehensible conduct,” Kagay said. “We will hold all sex offenders accountable for their actions.”

Kagay tanked the prosecutors and TPD for their work on the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka

Latest News

Crews this week are working to make repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka, officials said,...
City crews making repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker,...
Man who fled Kansas after 2022 homicide sentenced to 52 years in prison
FILE - Stock image of Angus cows
Reward offered for information about livestock stolen near Wamego
First responders clear the scene of a semi collision near Marion on Nov. 6, 2023.
Truck driver seriously injured after semi goes through another’s trailer