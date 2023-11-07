KDOR closes due to water issue, expected to reopen soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue is expected to reopen the following day after the agency suffered a “water issue.”

A spokesperson with KDOR told 13 NEWS there was a clog in one of the bathrooms in the driver’s license office on Tuesday, Nov. 7, which rendered the bathroom unusable. The office decided to close the office for the rest of the day while they made the necessary repairs.

The spokesperson says the office expects to reopen at its regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

