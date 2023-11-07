Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month pushes residents to share joys of literature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to pick up a copy of a new book and share what makes them happy to join in Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month.

The Kansas State Library says that Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a proclamation to officially designate November as Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month. State Librarian Ray Walling visited a local preschool on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to kick off the 2023 program.

The Library noted that the program is annual and encourages early childhood literacy by engaging young minds in the joy of reading. Each year, the program committee and State Librarian choose a children’s book to be shared with preschoolers statewide.

“I’m pleased to work with such a great group of dedicated librarians and promote literacy throughout the state,” said Resruce Sharing Librarian Nikki Hansen who has coordinated the program since 2020.

In 2023, the Library indicated that “My Heart Fills with Happiness” by Meredith Grey Smith was chosen as the annual book. It is available in a bilingual selection making it an inclusive and engaging read for children of diverse backgrounds. eBook versions are also available in Plains Cree and Anishinaabemowin.

During his visit to the local preschool, Walling said he shared the book with a group of about 20 students. The work’s themes celebrate the simple joys in life like spending time with family, enjoying video games and delicious chocolate chip cookies. The children were excited to share what makes them happy.

The Library noted that the program is not limited to libraries, but instead encourages participation from schools, childcare centers and families statewide. The program promotes the importance of early literacy and the joy of reading in the community.

To participate in the program, the Library said just pick up a copy of “My Heart Fills with Happiness” at a local library or bookstore and read it with the young children in your life. Share the things that bring families happiness and moments of joy and join in celebrating the love of literature and learning.

The Library did not disclose which preschool was visited.

For a copy of the book, click HERE.

