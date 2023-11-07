Kansas Judicial Center opens public access service center for district court cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Kansas Judicial Center opened the public access service center to give the public their first access to district court case information since court information systems were taken offline following an Oct. 12 security incident.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch officials, a second service center opened on Monday, Nov. 6 to provide remote support to district courts. It sends data and records to fill district court needs, including court schedules, routine reports and documents used for hearings or court transcripts. Access also allows courts to process driver’s license reinstatements and abstracts of conviction, and it gives court services officers access to documents needed to prepare presentence investigation reports.

Both service centers are staffed by employees from the Office of Judicial Administration and nearby district courts.

“Kansas courts statewide have continued to process cases despite their lack of access to the information systems we all rely on,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Even facing those challenges, we had several district court employees come to Topeka to help us run the information service centers. We are grateful for their support and their commitment to serving the people of Kansans under trying circumstances.”

Kansas Judicial Branch said search district court cases at public access service center. (Kansas Judicial Branch)

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials provided information on the public access service center.

According to Kansas Judicial Branch officials, the public access service center is in a meeting room on the first floor. It has 10 computer terminals visitors can use to search district court case information by appointment. The room also has printers for visitors to print any search results they need to take with them.

The service center is for searching case information only. The terminals are not set up to receive electronic payments. Court payments must be made by cash, check or money order delivered to the courthouse in person or by mail. Visit Pay a Fine or Fee for more information.

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials provided information on scheduling appointments to visit the public access service center.

The public access service center is by appointment only, and each appointment is for 30 minutes. The center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be allowed to schedule up to two 30-minute visits per day.

Request for appointments can be made HERE. Prospective visitors will be asked to give their name, contact information and preferred time to visit the service center. A second form must be submitted to choose a second appointment time.

The Kansas Judicial Branch said requests for appointments will be processed first come, first served. If demand for a particular time slot exceeds capacity, requests that cannot be served will be declined.

More information can be found on the Public Access Service Center webpage on the judicial branch website. It covers how to schedule an appointment, where to park, and what to expect when reporting to the Judicial Center for the appointment.

The Kansas Judicial Branch shared information about the early recovery phase to bring back the Kansas Judicial Branch information systems.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch, efforts to bring judicial branch information systems back online will occur in phases, although the judicial branch is still developing a firm timeline when all information systems will be fully restored.

Officials said beyond rebuilding a safe and secure environment for its information systems, the judicial branch is planning how it will restore full access to court case data. It will occur incrementally, and it starts with access to district court case information through a network of computers in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

The Kansas Judicial Branch provided information on the Oct. 12 security incident.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch, Kansas court information systems have been offline since Oct. 12, when the Office of Judicial Administration experienced a security incident. the office activated its response process, which included notifying the Kansas Information Security Office.

Officials said law enforcement is aware of the security incident and the Office of Judicial Administration is cooperating with their inquiry into the matter.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials noted the Office of Judicial Administration has been working with outside experts to investigate what happened, how it happened, and what is affected. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.