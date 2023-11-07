Kansas City Chiefs name Salute to Service Award nominee

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester sits prior to a preseason NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester sits prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs announce the team’s nominee for the Salute to Service Award.

The award honors a member of the NFL who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. This is the 13th year for the honor.

Each NFL team nominates someone for the award. This year the Chiefs picked Long Snapper James Winchester to represent Kansas City.

According to the Chiefs, Winchester visits military bases, including a recent trip to Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Mo.

Winchester also supports veterans through his involvement in Kansas City’s Veterans Community Project. In the past the NFL athlete has built homes for houseless veterans in the Kansas City area.

On a national level, Winchester helped organize dinners with NFL players and former service members to show their appreciation for the veterans’ dedication and service to the US.

Winchester is also known to work to coordinate group hunts through the E3 Foundation at the E3 Ranch in Fort Scott, Kansas. The events help to provide a supportive transition for veterans as they move from military service to civilian life.

Chiefs Kingdom can help honor Winchester for his work.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominee at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote through Nov. 30. Each fan can vote once a day.

Previous recipients include former Chiefs stars Donnie Edwards in 2019 and Jared Allen in 2014.

Finalists for the award will be announced in January. The winner will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which airs the week of the Super Bowl.

