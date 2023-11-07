K-State falls to No. 21 USC in season opener in Vegas

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) knocks the ball away from Southern California forward Joshua...
Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) knocks the ball away from Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a jaw-dropping comeback attempt late in the second half, K-State men’s basketball couldn’t overpower No. 21 USC, dropping the season opener 82-69 in Las Vegas at the Hall of Fame Series.

It was a close first half between the two, but the Trojans began to surge ahead in the second half. The near 20-point lead proved to be too much for the Wildcats to overcome, despite their best efforts.

Tylor Perry, who led the charge of the comeback effort, led the Wildcats with 22 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

David N’Guessan also had am impressive night, totaling 10 points and 10 rebounds.

K-State will host Bellarmine for its home opener on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum, looking to get in the win column.

