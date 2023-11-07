Junction City church celebrates sesquicentennial

Second Missionary Baptist Church turns 150 years old and will celebrate with a Nov. 12.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City church marks a major milestone this week. Second Missionary Baptist Church turns 150 years old.

Pastor Larry Jones visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the church plans to celebrate.

Pastor Jones said the church was built on a mission of sharing the word of Christ, especially through outreach to the community. He said they continue that mission today through activities in Junction City and Fort Riley.

Among activities is the dedication of a special marker from the Geary County Historical Society. The presentation will take place at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 701 W. 10th St., Junction City.

Before that, Pastor Jones said their church will celebrate a 65-year partnership with Topeka’s New Mount Zion Baptist Church. The two congregations have made it to visit each other’s churches and worship together once a year. New Mount Zion’s visit to Junction City will take place to coincide with the anniversary celebration, with a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Nov. 12.

The Second Missionary Baptist Church dates back to 1873. It was first chartered as the First Colored Baptist Church, with early meetings held in a school house at Streeter Hall and Court Hall. The congregation has had several lots of land since then and has grown in its outreach and service.

Dr. Jones has led the congregation since 2017.

