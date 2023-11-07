Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases

Law enforcement officials attempt to identify a man sought in several open vandalism cases on Nov. 6, 2023.(Lyon Co. CrimeStoppers)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Emporia need the community’s help to find the man responsible for several open vandalism cases.

Lyon Co. CrimeStoppers announced on Monday, Nov. 6, that the Emporia Police Department needs the community’s help to identify a male suspect in several open criminal damage to property cases.

Law enforcement officials noted that the cases stem from the word “ZIP” spray painted on several buildings in downtown Emporia, Emporia High School and Walmart.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect has been described as a white male with no additional information yet available. Anyone with information should report it to the Lyon Co. CrimeStoppers at 620-342-2273.

