Horton man arrested after accused of Brown Co. rape, kidnapping

Cody W. Ptomey
Cody W. Ptomey(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars after he was accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in Brown County.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials arrested Cody W. Ptomey, 25, of Horton, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation stemmed from allegations of rape and kidnapping.

Ptomey was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

  • Rape
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy
  • Aggravated kidnapping

As of Tuesday, Ptomey remains behind bars with no bond listed.

