Former Highland Park star commits to Arizona State

Highland Park's Bo Aldridge throwing down a dunk against Shawnee Mission North at Topeka West...
Highland Park's Bo Aldridge throwing down a dunk against Shawnee Mission North at Topeka West Invitational
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ. (WIBW) - Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge has found his new home.

Alridge helped lead the Scots to a third place finish in the state tournament last season.

Aldridge reclassified to the Class of 2024 back in February and held several Division one offers from Wichita State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Omaha and many others.

Aldridge was set to play for Sunrise Christian in Wichita this season but now will play for Diamond Doves he announced on X/Twitter on Oct. 28. He also played for Team Trae Young over the summer.

The 6′4 three-star shooting guard is now in Arizona where he’ll wrap up his final high school season with PHHoenix Prep and is the 34th ranked shooting guard in the country according to 247Sports.

