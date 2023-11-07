Final round of COVID resiliency grants headed to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final round of COVID resiliency grants for businesses in Kansas has been announced and around $2 million is set to be handed out.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that 15 communities in the Sunflower State will receive a share of $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant-Covid Resiliency grant program. The program was funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

KDOC noted that CDBG-CVR was meant to empower businesses to enhance resiliency in the face of future community illnesses and public health emergencies.

“These grants will be a game-changer for many Kansas businesses,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This investment in pandemic resiliency not only will help retain jobs but help our state attract new businesses, further boosting our emerging economy.”

The Department indicated that the grants support a range of projects, including tech and infrastructure upgrades, professional development and other initiatives meant to prevent future closures due to public health crises. Communities will hand out funds to specific businesses they named in their proposals.

KDOC said the CDBG-CVR competitive grant program focused on the following:

Upgrades to ensure business continuity

Technology, hardware and software upgrades

E-commerce updates

Professional development and training

The Department said the 15 awardees represent a diverse range of businesses across the state, each with projects that match the program’s objectives.

According to KDOC, the City of Columbus was awarded $17,000 while 14 other communities were awarded $141,642 each. Those include:

Baldwin City

Holton

Horton

McPherson

Smith Center

WaKeeney

Cloud Co.

Graham Co.

Lincoln Co.

Mitchell Co.

Rawlins Co.

Rooks Co.

Smith Co.

Sumner Co.

KDOC said the grants will help businesses survive challenging times and position them for long-term success. This is the fourth and final round of the program, which has had a large impact on the state as it provided essential aid to 1,356 small businesses. Since 2020, the program has distributed more than $16.1 million in grant funds. These investments were crucial to the survival of some small businesses during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Kansas Department of Commerce works tirelessly to advance the economic well-being of the state by promoting job creation, workforce development and business growth,” Community Development Director Kayla Savage said. “Through grants like CDBG-CVR, the department seeks to create a thriving and prosperous Kansas for all.”

KDOC has congratulated awardees and has commended their dedication to business resiliency.

