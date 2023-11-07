Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka

2 arrested, 2 schools urged to take security measures
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A previous fentanyl overdose led to the search of a home south of Topeka that sent two nearby schools into secure campus mode and resulted in the arrest of a pair of brothers.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, the Drug Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant in the 6600 block of SW Fairdale Dr., near both Pauline Central Elementary School and Pauline South Intermediate School.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation stemmed from a past overdose of fentanyl. During the search, illegal drugs and a firearm were found in the home.

As a result, both Jeremy J.J. Kenrick, 20, of Topeka, and Jeremyah E.J.A. Kendrick, 19, of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Jeremy:
    • Distribution of a stimulant
    • Distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm
    • Distribution of a substance within 1,000 feet of any school property
  • Jeremyah:
    • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that due to the proximity of the house where drugs were allegedly found, administrators at Auburn-Washburn Schools USD 437 were notified.

On Monday, the district told parents both Pauline Central and Pauline South went into secure campus mode, in which students were allowed to continue their day as scheduled, however, no one was allowed in or out of the building following a request from the Sheriff’s Office.

Security measures requested by Sheriff’s Office lifted at schools south of Topeka

Just before noon, the secure campus was terminated and students were allowed to continue their day as normal.

As of Tuesday, both Kendricks remained behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

