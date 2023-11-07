Emporia State to implement new employee payment plan by end of 2023

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes are coming to faculty and staff pay at Emporia State University in an effort to get employees closer to market value.

Emporia State University has confirmed to 13 NEWS that it has been on the path to wide-scale, comprehensive changes to the compensation program in order to bring employees closer to market value.

University officials said these changes could include a combination of one-time stipends and market and merit increases for faculty and staff.

ESU noted that it appreciates the investment from the State of Kansas to get it about a third of the way to its goal.

While no formal announcements have been made on campus yet, officials said they expect to begin implementing parts of the plan by the end of 2023. Additional pieces will be put into play throughout 2024 as well.

