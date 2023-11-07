Emporia State to implement new employee payment plan by end of 2023

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes are coming to faculty and staff pay at Emporia State University in an effort to get employees closer to market value.

Emporia State University has confirmed to 13 NEWS that it has been on the path to wide-scale, comprehensive changes to the compensation program in order to bring employees closer to market value.

University officials said these changes could include a combination of one-time stipends and market and merit increases for faculty and staff.

ESU noted that it appreciates the investment from the State of Kansas to get it about a third of the way to its goal.

While no formal announcements have been made on campus yet, officials said they expect to begin implementing parts of the plan by the end of 2023. Additional pieces will be put into play throughout 2024 as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic

Latest News

FILE
161 lbs of unwanted medicine collected during Topeka Drug Take Back event
FILE
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month pushes residents to share joys of literature
FILE
Four taken to Manhattan hospital after separate weekend collisions
FILE
Motorcycle driver injured after collision near Manhattan airport