Desecration of Israeli flag causes Lawrence Police enough concern to investigate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The desecration of an Israeli flag at a Lawrence frat house has caused police enough concern to start an investigation to find the culprit.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Monday night, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials received reports of a flag that had been desecrated at the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.

LKPD noted that the house had both an Israeli flag and an American flag flying on its pole, until Monday night when an unknown suspect cut the flags down. The Israeli flag was found ripped apart about a block away. The American flag was still attached to the rope and on the ground near the flagpole.

An American flag is found on the ground while the Israeli flag flying with it lays a block away ripped in pieces on Nov. 6, 2023. (Lawrence Police Department)

Police said they were concerned enough about the nature of the crime to forward the report to the Investigations Division. A detective has visited the house and the department continues to work to secure additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

