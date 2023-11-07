Desecration of Israeli flag causes Lawrence Police enough concern to investigate

An Israeli flag is found desecrated a block away from a frat house in Lawrence on Nov. 6, 2023.
An Israeli flag is found desecrated a block away from a frat house in Lawrence on Nov. 6, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The desecration of an Israeli flag at a Lawrence frat house has caused police enough concern to start an investigation to find the culprit.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Monday night, Nov. 6, law enforcement officials received reports of a flag that had been desecrated at the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.

LKPD noted that the house had both an Israeli flag and an American flag flying on its pole, until Monday night when an unknown suspect cut the flags down. The Israeli flag was found ripped apart about a block away. The American flag was still attached to the rope and on the ground near the flagpole.

An American flag is found on the ground while the Israeli flag flying with it lays a block away...
An American flag is found on the ground while the Israeli flag flying with it lays a block away ripped in pieces on Nov. 6, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)

Police said they were concerned enough about the nature of the crime to forward the report to the Investigations Division. A detective has visited the house and the department continues to work to secure additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Darnell
West Topeka hotel disturbance leads to man’s arrest after child allegedly beaten
Teresa A. Galvan
Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested after child found inside vehicle on I-70
Luke Richardson
Attempted break in at North Topeka home leads to weekend burglary arrest
FILE
Highway 24 reopened after dense fog, morning collision block traffic
Crews plan to reduce eastbound I-70 to a single lane on Nov. 8. 2023.
Drivers warned of weeks-long I-70 lane reduction through downtown Topeka

Latest News

AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help you avoid being scammed
AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help you avoid being scammed
Law enforcement officials attempt to identify a man sought in several open vandalism cases on...
Information sought about man responsible for several open vandalism cases
Jeremy Kendrick (left), Jeremyah Kendrick (right)
Fentanyl overdose leads to narcotics search warrant south of Topeka
Police were investigating an early-morning stabbing Tuesday in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th...
Police investigate early-morning stabbing Tuesday in East Topeka