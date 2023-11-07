City crews making repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka

Crews this week are working to make repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka, officials said,...
Crews this week are working to make repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka, officials said, including this one in the 1400 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews are keeping busy with repairs to 50 water-main breaks in Topeka.

Amanda Knowland, infrastructure communications specialist for the city of Topeka, said crews were working on 50 “small-to-mid breaks.”

The city is using both in-house staff as well as contractors, as needed, Knowland added.

A couple of the more recent water-main breaks were restricting traffic this week along the Wanamaker Corridor in west Topeka.

Knowland said the first of the two breaks was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near 1425 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

That break, which appeared to center on the sidewalk on the west side of Wanamaker near Jose Pepper’s restaurant, had southbound traffic down to one lane on Monday morning.

Another break occurred later in the same vicinity, near the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1531 S.W. Wanamaker.

Knowland on Tuesday morning said crews estimated they would have site repairs wrapped up by the end of the day on Monday, with restoration work extending into next week.

