Charlie Hustle announces NIL deals with 8 KU, K-State athletes

KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.
KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.(Courtesy of Charlie Hustle)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charlie Hustle is partnering with eight KU and K-State basketball players for NIL deals involving player-branded t-shirts.

The apparel company signed four NIL deals last week with the Kansas men’s basketball team. Those deals were signed with senior center Hunter Dickinson, senior forward Kevin McCullar Jr., junior forward K.J. Adams and freshman guard Elmarko Jackson.

READ MORE: Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country

On Monday, Charlie Hustle launched this season’s K-State apparel line featuring their first-ever women’s basketball shirt.

That shirt features K-State guard Gabby Gregory and forward Ayoka Lee.

Charlie Hustle released its first-ever women's basketball shirt after an NIL deal with...
Charlie Hustle released its first-ever women's basketball shirt after an NIL deal with K-State's Gabby Gregory (left) and Ayoka Lee (right).(Photo courtesy Charlie Hustle)

They also released two men’s shirts featuring senior guard Tylor Perry and junior forward Arthur Kaluma.

You can find the shirts here.

